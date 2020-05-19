Greenberg Traurig: a dynamic, innovative and modern approach

International law firm Greenberg Traurig (GT) issued a press release stating that Ed Wallace is recognised on the Real Estate Power 100 list.

Wallace, co-chair of GT, is no stranger to such recognition; he was also the recipient of a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ from the City & State publication earlier in 2020.

A list intended to put a spotlight on the true leaders of real estate development and policy, Wallace’s presence on both the Real Estate Power 100 and the board for GT will elevate the firm’s appeal and highlight its visionary leadership.

With a staff of over 2,200 trained legal professionals in 41 offices spread across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, GT’s reach is truly international and it has solidified a strong reputation built on philanthropy, diversity and innovation.

Honoured at 2020 Finvest Global Summit

Wallace hasn’t been the only one at GT to receive industry honours in 2020 so far; the company recently announced its receipt of two accolades at the Finvest Global Awards 2020.

The awards - ‘Law Firm of the Year’ and ‘M&A of the Year’ - represent high-level recognition of the company’s successful handling of complex and important transactions utilising the latest digital technology.

In particular, GT has been noted for its skilled handling of clients in the Cloud sector. Its activities in this area include data centre leasing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic investment.

Kemal Hawa, Corporate Practice Shareholder of GT’s Northern Virginia office, accepted both awards on the company’s behalf, praising the clients which had allowed GT to demonstrate its superior levels of service.

“We are proud to be working with clients across the globe who are on the cutting edge of this dynamic industry and thank them for their trust, as well as the support of our integrated U.S. and European Cloud Industry Team - resulting in these honours,” he said.



