Greyhound will expand their reach across the US through a new partnership

Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has announced a partnership with Google Maps. Serving over 3,000 destinations across North America and 48 US States, the partnership will enable commuters to plan trips more efficiently and connect to Greyhound’s schedules and transit options.

Over a hundred years old, Greyhound now serves approximately 18 million commuters a year, where commuter travel options and routes can now be personalised through this new partnership. It also enables the organising of routes from other forms of transportation, in addition to supporting its Package Express service.

Todd Koch, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Greyhound Lines Inc., said, "We are excited to provide a new travel planning solution for customers through our partnership with Google Maps. This partnership provides an easy and convenient way for customers to explore their journey door to door, and choose the Greyhound schedule that works best for them."

Through Google Maps, customers can travel from their location directly to their final destination while viewing their travel route on their mobile device or computer. Google Maps offers customers a better way to travel and helps their trips run more smoothly from start to finish.

Additionally, Greyhound now offers over 250,000 city pair options, which are connected to Google Maps so customers are more connected to Greyhound and their travel. Customers may also view Greyhound's routes when they search for directions using Google Maps.