Groupon&#039;s Grouponicus Returns for Another Year

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Groupon announced today the official return of Grouponicus, its second annual winter shopping celebration.  Encouraging the giving of gifts that result in fun experiences, Grouponicus launches online today.

This year, Groupon boasts an expansive online shop offering customers a “curated collection” of deals. Allowing customers to be “twice as generous” because of the steals Groupon delivers, many suggested gifts are actually certificates for experiences rather than material things.

“Epic” experiences that online shoppers can expect to be able to purchase this year include Ellen DeGeneres Show tickets and backstage tour during the annual “Twelve Days of Giveaways” episodes, cooking lessons with Todd English in NYC, a trip that travels across the US, Europe and Asia and more.

What’s even more interesting is the availability of these special items. Groupon says that these “Epic Deals” will be available to customers at unannounced times with quantities potentially very limited.

 

Other offers from Grouponicus this year include local deals, online offers and “giftable getaways” for those family and friends who deserve a vacation.

"After the success of last year's holiday season we're bringing back Grouponicus with seven weeks of giftable deals," said Aaron Cooper, Groupon Chief of Gifting and author of The Gift of Chiefing. "We've pored over some pretty incredible offers from our subscribers' favourite merchants and narrowed it down to the best gifts in the bag. From our once-in-a-lifetime Epic Deals to unique local experiences and the latest fun from Groupo and his friends, the 2011 Grouponicus celebration will be unforgettable."

