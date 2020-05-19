Grow your business with these 3 tips

As a business owner, there may come a time in your life when you decide you want to expand your company. After all, if your business has proven to be a successful one, then growing it and making it bigger may allow you to become ever more prosperous.

Take a look at Tim Hortons — the donut and coffee giant once started out quite small in Hamilton, Ontario. Now, offering a somewhat full menu, Tim Hortons is known for being Canada’s largest quick service restaurant chain.

If you’re thinking about expanding your business, the following tips can help ensure that this growth is successful:

Are you passionate about your business?

Passion goes a long way. And while you may have been passionate when you first originated your company, before you make the decision to expand it, make sure that you still have that passion.

Specifically, if you love what you do, that love will translate to employees, customers or clients and surrounding areas in the community. It’s important to show excitement and enthusiasm for your business.

Know what you want and don’t be afraid to go after it. If you want to expand your business, then do it. However, make sure that there is a need for this growth and that you’re passionate enough to stand behind the growth.

Are you focused?

You’ve heard it before, but it’s important to hear it again: Never give up! If it’s your dream to expand your business, then do it — but make sure that you’re completely prepared and focused to accomplish the task.

If you’re looking to grow your business, then you must know that hard work lies ahead. Expanding your company most likely won’t be an easy task, but it can definitely be done.

In order to be focused and ready for this expansion, you’ll need to have a business plan in place. What does this exactly mean? You need to know what you want and when you plan to have it done. Create a budget and don’t go over it. Of course, there may be times or circumstances that cause you to slightly veer of course. However, set goals and try to stick to them.

Are you challenging yourself?

With this new expansion, make sure that you’re challenging yourself enough to always keep improving. In order to stay relevant, it is important to innovate — regardless of your specific industry.

In order to challenge yourself and improve your business, you may need to incorporate new programs, execute plans differently or create new processes. Remember: If you’re not moving forward, then you’re most likely becoming obsolete. How do you plan to successfully grown your company if you’re obsolete?

Plenty of businesses throughout Canada have proven time and time again that expanding can be profitable. For example, Canadian Tire and Booster Juice are just two companies that started out small before growing into successful franchises.

It’s never too late to go after your goals. With hard work and tight business plan, success can be right around the corner.

