Happy New Year From Business Review Canada

With only a couple of hours left in 2014, we would like to take a few minutes to wish all of our readers a happy, prosperous and healthy New Year.

On this New Years Eve, we are reminded of a beautiful quote from Lester B. Pearson, 14th Prime Minister of Canada and the1957 Noble Peace Prize recipient:

" Whether we live together in confidence and cohesion; with more faith and pride in ourselves and less self-doubt and hesitation; strong in the conviction that the destiny of Canada is to unite, not divide; sharing in cooperation, not in separation or in conflict; respecting our past and welcoming our future."

You May Also Enjoy:

Below we would like to share with you 2014's YouTube Rewind video, which mashes together all of the top songs, video stars, memes and online trends of the year.