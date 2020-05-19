HBC appoints CVS executive as new CEO

Leading Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) has announced the appointment of Helena Foulkes as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Helena Foulkes joins the firm from American retail pharmacy and health care company CVS, having served as the Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of CVS Pharmacy.

See also:

"HBC has an amazing portfolio of retail banners, valuable real estate and an innovative approach to M&A that give it the ability to win," Foulkes said.

"I look forward to working with this great team and listening deeply to them and to our partners to build upon strategies that capitalize on HBC's physical and digital assets and deepen our core operating effectiveness."

Foulkes will become responsible for the performance of the company's 66,000 associates and 480 stores, across range of brands.

"Helena is a transformational leader who will invigorate the business with a new perspective as we position HBC for the future," said Richard Baker.

"Throughout her 25 year tenure in retail, she has a proven track record of making bold, strategic choices that, at their core, put the customer first and have proven enormously impactful to business success.

Foulkes was previously named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business, making her the ideal candidate to lead and innovate at the helm of HBC.