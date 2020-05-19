Article
Leadership & Strategy

HBC appoints CVS executive as new CEO

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) has announced the appointment of Helena Foulkes as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Helena Foulkes joins the firm from American retail pharmacy and health care company CVS, having served as the Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of CVS Pharmacy.

See also:

"HBC has an amazing portfolio of retail banners, valuable real estate and an innovative approach to M&A that give it the ability to win," Foulkes said.

"I look forward to working with this great team and listening deeply to them and to our partners to build upon strategies that capitalize on HBC's physical and digital assets and deepen our core operating effectiveness."

Foulkes will become responsible for the performance of the company's 66,000 associates and 480 stores, across range of brands.

"Helena is a transformational leader who will invigorate the business with a new perspective as we position HBC for the future," said Richard Baker. 

"Throughout her 25 year tenure in retail, she has a proven track record of making bold, strategic choices that, at their core, put the customer first and have proven enormously impactful to business success.

Foulkes was previously named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business, making her the ideal candidate to lead and innovate at the helm of HBC.

CEOHudson's Bay CompanyHBCCVS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI