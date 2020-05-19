HBC appoints new Chief Technology and Digital Operations Officer

Brampton-based clothing retailer Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced that it has appointed Stephen Gold as its new Chief Technology and Digital Operations Officer.

Gold brings a range of experience to the company, having previously acted as the Chief Information Officer at US healthcare and pharmacy firm CVS Health, whilst formerly standing as the Senior Vice President and CIO of Avaya between 2010-2012.

Gold currently works on the Board of Directors for a number of startups including Analytics Ventures and Kazuhm, whilst also acting as an Advisory Board Member at St. John’s University.

“Steve is a seasoned technology and digital leader, who has a deep understanding of the retail market and has a proven track record of delivering large-scale technology initiatives that positively impact business outcomes,” said Helena Foulkes, CEO of HBC.

“Steve is attuned to the customer-centric approach we are driving across all our business touchpoints, and his ability to blend technical complexities with consumer-friendly solutions furthers our commitment to seamless experiences for our customers.”

In his new role, Gold will be responsible for leading the company’s technology transformation and digital strategy, particularly focusing on enhancing customer experience by leveraging data and innovation.

Gold will oversee a newly formed digital team at HBC that will look to deliver greater synergies for the company’s retail banners.

“The way customers shop and engage with retailers is constantly evolving and we must have technology solutions that can deliver unique omnichannel experiences to exceed customer expectations,” said Gold.

“I am excited to join the HBC team and look forward to enhancing the Company's digital and technological capabilities to drive business performance.”

Gold replaces Janet Schalk who is set to leave the company on 1 August.