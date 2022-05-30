Article
Leadership & Strategy

Hear Vodafone Business cyber chief Kawalec at Cyber LIVE

By Kate Birch
May 30, 2022
Head of Cybersecurity at Vodafone Business, Andrzej Kawalec, is confirmed as a keynote speaker for Cyber LIVE – part of the two-day TECH LIVE LONDON event

Andrzej Kawalec, Head of Cybersecurity at Vodafone Business, is the latest big-name speaker confirmed for Cyber LIVE – part of TECH LIVE LONDON.

The two-day hybrid event is being held 23-24 June at Tobacco Dock, London and broadcast live to the world. Aside from Cyber LIVE, attendees also get access to co-located zones Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, and March8 LIVE.

Kawalec manages the global portfolio of security offerings for Vodafone Business, drawing on more than 20 years of experience. Prior to Vodafone, Kawalec was global CTO for security and director of security research at HP and head of strategy and CTO at Optiv, the world’s largest security systems integrator. He has also worked at Siemens, Compaq and EDS.

He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has also led the World Economic Forum’s Cyber Resilience project, and is a member of the Global Agenda Council on Cyber Security.

Kawalec joins an impressive line-up of speakers taking to the Cyber LIVE stages, including:

Lesley Kipling, Chief Security Advisor, Microsoft

Richard Jones, Security Lead, Leidos

Lisa O'Connor, Global Lead of Cybersecurity R&D, Accenture

Simon Chassar, Chief Revenue Officer, Claroty

Vodafone Business cybersecurity helps leaders protect important assets

Vodafone brings enterprise-grade cybersecurity along with access to leading cyber talent and expertise to organisations that do not have the experience, time or resources to keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Vodafone's cybersecurity portfolio aligns with the company’s core mobile, fixed, IoT and cloud portfolio solutions.

Vodafone Business helps leaders protect their most important assets – people, places, things and data.

Kawalec will discuss how businesses can make themselves future-ready, faced with unprecedented challenges, limited budgets, increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, and a critical skills shortage.

The Cyber LIVE show allows in-person and virtual attendees to hear essential insights in keynote speeches, roundtables discussions, fireside chats and interactive Q&A sessions.

Other speakers confirmed for TECH LIVE LONDON 2022 include:

Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer, IBM

Aaron Celaya, Squadron Commander, United States Space Force

Aishwarya Srinivasan, Data Scientist, Google

Dr Anand Rao, Global AI Lead, PwC

Nayaki Nayyar, President and CPO, Ivanti

Belinda Finch, Chief Information Officer, Three

Edwige Robinson, SVP, T-Mobile

Frank Wilde, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, Oracle

Jonathan Cole, Director BT Defence, BT

Russ Soper, CIO, Finastra

Cloud, AI, Tech, 5G, Cyber, Women in STEM focus of TECH LIVE LONDON event

Sessions at TECH LIVE LONDON will cover a wide range of topics, including:

  • Enterprise Technology
  • Cloud & AI
  • Digital Ecosystems
  • Data & Analytics
  • The Metaverse 
  • 5G
  • Critical Environments
  • Diversity & Inclusion
  • Hyperscale
  • Sustainability
  • Edge
  • Digital Infrastructure 
  • Cybersecurity
  • The Future of Cyber
  • AI & ML
  • Women in STEM

Tickets for the event are still available, but places are limited. To book tickets, or to discuss sponsorship packages, click here.

