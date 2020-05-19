Hershey's candy inspires an eyewear range

Alternative eyewear brand Coco and Breezy - created by identical twin sisters - has collaborated with Hershey's to produce a candy-inspired collection.

The Twizzlers and Jolly Ranchers-inspired designs will come in bright, sugary colour schemes and retail at $230 to $310.

The glasses will be available from Hershey's Chocolate World, Specs New York, and Coco and Breezy's website.

According to WWD, Ernie Savo, Director of Licensing of the Hershey Company, said in a statement: “We are delighted to work with Coco and Breezy in this exciting collaboration. We look forward to work with them to bring our iconic brands to life in the eyewear category.”

The label’s designer added: “These designs are inspired by our childhood. Sharing things — always in half — was a real way we built the bond we have. A small amount of sugar meant something deep.”

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the July issue of Business Review USA & Canada here