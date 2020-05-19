Article
Leadership & Strategy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise posts better-than-expected third quarter earnings

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The US-based IT company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has confirmed better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter in this year’s fiscal year, CNBC reports.

According to Thomson Reuters, the firm saw its shares rise to 44 cents per share which beat the 37 cents expected by analysts.

In addition, HPE’s revenue increased to $7.76bn which was more than the anticipated amount of $7.68bn.

The majority of HPE’s funds came from its Hybrid IT business segment and saw its earnings reported at $6.24bn which is a jump from the FactSet analyst’s predictions of $6.16bn.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE, said: “HPE has delivered a strong Q3 and our results prove we have the right strategy to deliver in the areas of highest value for our customers.”

“Solid execution across each of our business segments, combined with market momentum, will enable us to deliver FY18 revenue and earnings well beyond our original outlook provided at our Securities Analyst Meeting last year.”

See more:

In a separate announcement on Tuesday (28 August), HPE also confirmed the appointment of Tarek Robbiati as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Robbiati was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Sprint and replaces Tim Stonesifer.

Mr Neri said: “Tarek has significant experience helping global companies create and deliver differentiated value for customers, teams and shareholders.”

“He is both a visionary leader and a pragmatic business operator with a proven track record in driving transformation and building and sustaining growth. HPE will benefit from Tarek’s financial expertise, his customer-centric mindset, and his industry segment knowledge, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to execute against our strategy.” 

Hewlett Packard Enterprisechief financial officerUSThird Quarter
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI