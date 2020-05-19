Home Depot to create 5,500 new jobs across Canada

The Home Depot Canada announced this week plans to hire 5,500 new associates across its 182 Canadian locations. The influx of staff will help the company deal with its busy spring season, and are being selected based on Home Depot’s core values: Respect for All People, Excellent Customer Service, and Giving Back.

This year, Home Depot says, the application process has been streamlined and made more convenient than ever for prospective hirees. "We know convenience is key when applying for a job," says Jeff Kinnaird, President, The Home Depot Canada. "This spring our new Text-To-Apply will make it easier than ever for people with a passion for delivering an excellent customer experience to join our values-driven team."

Prospective associates can text "Home Depot Jobs" to 97211 or in Quebec, "HD Emplois" to 97211 to apply. Interested candidates can also visit any of the 182 in-store job fairs being held across the country, or simply apply online.

Available roles include: sales associates, cashiers, overnight freight associates, lot and garden centre associates. According to the company, over 75% of Home Depot Canada store managers started as hourly associates, emphasizing the potential for advancement within the roles.