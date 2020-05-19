Article
Honda Canada Recalls 35,000 Honda Fit&#039;s

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The June edition of The Business Review Canada is now live!

It has been a while since we’ve heard about a recall from Honda. Generally the major auto manufacturer runs a pretty tight ship, and we rarely hear a peep from the recall department.  Until now...

Honda Canada is recalling 34,881 Honda Fit’s from the 2007-2008 model years to replace the master power window switch. Seems harmless enough, but Honda claims under severe weather conditions, rainwater could enter the master power window switch on the driver’s side door. Over time, exposure to water could damage the switch that could overheat and melt, and potentially damage the attached wire harness.

Read related content:

Additionally, Honda states that if the switch overheats it could produce smoke and potentially cause fires. If you have a Honda Fit from the 2007 – 2008 line, get your car into the dealership immediately to avoid certain death. Just kidding, you probably won’t die, but your morning commute would be much more stressful if your car was to catch fire.

Honda says that no crashes, injuries or fries related to this issue have been report in Canada, but the Company is advising owners to park their Fit inside until the switch has been inspected.  

