Honda to Manufacture 2012 CR-V in Canada

Honda Canada announced today the plans for new 2012 CR-V production in Canada. Honda Canada’s move to bring the CR-V to Canada is a beneficial one. Having already built more than 5 million cars and trucks since 1986 in Canada, the Alliston, Ontario assembly plant has the right experience to start production of the new Honda CR-V.

The new 2012 Honda CR-V is the fourth generation of Honda’s already popular compact SUV. Adding features such as upscale styling direction, enhanced fuel efficiency and a “total package” approach in design, Canadians will be able to purchase a new CR-V that is, for the first time ever, manufactured in Canada.

"Our current CR-V owners and those shopping for a fully featured compact sport-utility vehicle will love the new CR-V for its dynamic styling, increased cargo space and best-in-class fuel economy," said Dave Jamieson, assistant vice president of the Honda Automobile Division at Honda Canada Inc. "And with new features such as SMS text messaging, Honda's new innovative Easy Fold-Down 60/40 Split Rear Seat and all-new Real Time All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system with Intelligent Control, the new 2012 CR-V offers Canadians tremendous value."

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Special features that Canadians should be on the lookout for with the 2012 CR-V include a Real Time All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system with Intelligent Control, Eco Assist—an efficient operation indicator, Bluetooth capabilities, multi-angle rearview camera, and SMS text messaging.

Utilizing two vehicle assembly plants in Alliston, Ontario for production, Honda Canada sources annually $1.1 billion in Canadian supplier goods and services and, to date, has overall invested $2.6 billion in Canada.