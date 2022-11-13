Hot hotels and attractions for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

This month, Qatar is set to welcome more than 1.2 million visitors – all arriving to the Gulf country to be part of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As well as delivering 64 football matches featuring 32 countries across eight venues in five different Qatari cities (all located within a 55km radius of capital city Doha), the country is offering visitors an array of experiences, attractions and new venues and hotspots – from five-star hotels and unique beach clubs to Michelin-starred restaurants. pop-up lounges and music festivals.

This marks a major milestone in Qatar’s emergence as a tourist destination, with the country set to welcome six million visitors a year by 2030.

With anticipation for the Qatar World Cup reaching fever pitch, we highlight 16 new (and old) hotspots for visitors.