How business is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia that began last week, there was initial criticism of businesses for not reacting quickly enough. While some firms were quick to comply with government sanctions on Russia, others like oil giants BP and Shell took their time to respond, and Big Tech platforms allowed Russian state media to continue to monetise sites.

Many businesses are trying to balance the reputational and moral risk of continuing to deal with Moscow with their economic interests and concerns about upsetting some of their investors.

However, in the six days since the invasion began, the pressure of public opinion and government sanctions have pushed more and more businesses to take action, from freezing dealings with Russia to mobilising support for Ukraine.

Cutting ties with Russia – from oil giants to payment services

Marking the most significant move yet by a Western company, British oil giant BP , which is the biggest foreign investor in Russia, announced it was abandoning its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country.

Shell followed suit announcing that it is exiting its joint ventures with Russian state energy firm Gazprom and related entities, worth around US$3bn. The oil giant will also end its involvement in the Nord Stream2 pipeline project, in which it holds a 10% stake worth US$1bn, following Germany’s recent halting of the project.

American oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil announced it is discontinuing its operations in the Sakhalin-1 project and “will not invest in new developments in Russia”, while French oil giant Total , one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia, has said it will make no further investments in the country, though stopped short of withdrawing altogether. British Gas owner Centrica went a stage further, committing to exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, including Gazprom.

One of the largest aerospace manufacturers, Boeing announced on Tuesday it would suspend all major operations in Moscow, and would no longer provide technical support or maintenance, or parts, for Russian aircraft.