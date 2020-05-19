Article
Leadership & Strategy

How does Canada’s wage gap rank globally?

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It’s no secret that across the world, gender wage gap inequality exists in several sectors. The difference in earnings between women and men in the workplace is present to some extent in every country.

A 2015 UN Human Rights report showed that out of 34 countries OECD, Canada had the seventh highest gender wage gap in 2014. Based on a gender wage gap of 31.5 percent in Ontario, a woman would have to work 14 additional years to earn the same pay a man earns by age 65.

In May, Toronto-based research and consulting firm Catalyst Canada found that women are making about $8000 less a year than men doing an equivalent job. This gap is double the global average, said Alex Johnston, Executive Director.

“The global pay gap was about $4,000 on average between men and women, and the Canadian pay gap was just over $8,000,” she said, citing the long-term study by her firm.

“The pay gap we see at Catalyst [is], when you put men and women beside each other with similar skills, qualifications performing similar roles.”

Dr Jessica Kirkpatrick, Insight Manager at Hired found that in the technology second Canada had a 7 percent pay gap. Comparatively, Australia’s is 5 percent and the US’ is 8 percent.
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Employmenthuman resourcesgender
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI