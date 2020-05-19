How important are those sick days? Even doctors can spread infections

CBC News recently revealed that a study conducted by JAMA Pediatrics has suggested that 83 percent of physicians, certified registered nurse practitioners and other healthcare providers have or do go to work while not feeling all too well.

And while everyone is prone to get sick at some point in their life, it’s very important to evaluate the necessity of sick days. After all, if you don’t use your sick days to get better, then you stand the chance of not only getting worse, but also getting your co-workers ill.

Furthermore, if you work in the medical field and go to work sick, you run a high risk of spreading your illness to your patients. Therefore, if you’re not feeling well, think twice before going into work.

RELATED TOPIC: Google takes a step further into healthcare with new fitness tracker

This high rate of workers who still go into the hospital to treat patients while not feeling the greatest themselves obviously proves that many of those in the healthcare field believe it’s important to work—even when ill. But why?

For starters, it’s believed that many choose to still go into work because they don’t want to let their colleagues down. It’s no surprise that those who work in the medical field are overworked and sleep deprived. After all, diseases don’t take a summer vacation.

Therefore, if a doctor, nurse or someone in a related position calls off work, someone, somewhere will have to pick up the slack. This, of course, could then lead to being ostracized by co-workers.

RELATED TOPIC: Is your venture capital on the digital health bandwagon?

Isn’t it ironic? Staff in the healthcare environment who are supposed to make patients feel better are actually making them worse and only spreading further disease and infection.

Bottom line: when you’re not feeling well, stay at home and keep your germs to yourself.

In order for someone to get healthy and completely rid themselves of a certain illness, they need to take medication and seclude themselves from others. A disease only lives by spreading. If you don’t want to spread a disease, then make sure you eliminate every possibility of being able to do so.

Another reason as to why doctors choose to work while sick is because they don’t want to let their patients down. An interesting point, considering that doctors, nurse, etc. are letting patients down because they are ultimately making them sicker by exposing them to a new sickness, illness or disease.

If you don’t want to let your patient down, then stay at home and get better. After all, how do you expect to take care of someone else if you’re not in full force and can’t even take care of yourself?

Besides, if you don’t take care of yourself now, you’re only going to get worse. If you get sicker, then how do you possible expect to take care of patients?

RELATED TOPIC: Retire with great healthcare for pennies on the dollar

As stated before, everyone gets sick—no one is superhuman or off limits from catching a cold or coming into contact with a virus. However, what’s important is how you deal with said weakness. Don’t surround yourself with others, specifically those who are already ill (i.e. in a hospital).

Remember: all actions have consequences and yours could put someone else in harm’s way.

RELATED TOPIC: The real cost of healthcare

For the latest news in the healthcare industry, visit our sister brand Healthcare Global.

[SOURCE: CBC News]

Let's connect! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter!

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA