Article
Leadership & Strategy

How many Americans will flock to Canada following Trump election?

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The dust is still settling on what has arguably been the most tumultuous and remarkable election in US history.

Donald Trump, due to meet outgoing President Barrack Obama in what could be an awkward exchange following repeated jibes during the campaign, will take office in January. Overnight several demonstrations took place in major US cities, while many markets took a hit during trading after the Trump result became clear.

There are also signs that many Americans are serious about moving to Canada.

The Canadian Citizenship and Immigration website crashed yesterday following unprecedented hikes in traffic volumes, with users logging on to a message reading “there is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.”

One way flights to Canada also saw massive surges in searches. According to discount flight website cheapflights.com, the numbers of people looking for flights to the country were 900 percent higher normal levels compared with previous Tuesdays, and 1,000 percent higher on Wednesday morning.

Searches for flights to the UK, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Germany also increased markedly, although it is unclear how many flights were actually booked. Nor is it clear how many US citizens have applied for Canadian citizenship.

Social media and Google reports that Canada was the most trended term as the election result became clear, with Canada featuring in more than a million tweets. Canada immigration was among the top trending searches on Google.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Donald TrumpCanadian citizenshipAmericans moving to CanadaUS Election 2016
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI