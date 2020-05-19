How much do you know about Canada's thriving mushroom industry?

Irish business Fyffes has made headlines for buying its second Canadian mushroom distributor in a year. The company paid 59.1 million Canadian dollars (£34.4 million) for All Seasons Mushrooms, one of the biggest mushroom producers in Western Canada. This acquisition follows Fyffe’s March acquisition of Highline Produce, an Ontario-based mushroom company.

Fyffe’s recent acquisitions place a spotlight on Canada’s $900 million mushroom industry. How much do we know about it?

Canada is one of the world’s largest exporters of mushrooms

Mushrooms are commercially grown in all Canada’s province’s (except for Saskatchewan and Newfoundland)

Canada’s most popular mushroom is the white button, followed by Brown and Portabellas

White and brown varieties make up 90 percent of Canada’s mushroom crop

Ontario produces 57 percent of mushroom crop, British Columbia produces 27 percent, the Prairies produces 12 percent and eastern Canada produces 4 percent

Canada’s total amount of mushrooms produced is approximately 105 million kilograms.

As a result of labour shortages and labour costs, the industry is becoming more automated. 70 percent of the Enviro Mushrooms operation is automated. Whitecrest Mushrooms is also looking at introducing robotics.

Canadian mushrooms are grown locally year round,

Canadian mushroom growers abide by an on-farm food safety program based on HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) principles

