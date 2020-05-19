How to optimize your LinkedIn page: Tips for the modern executive

As the CEO of a company, it’s important to make sure your personal LinkedIn page is professional and up-to-date. After all, before other executives meet with you, they will most likely check the Internet to become more familiar with you. If your page is neat, comprehensive and easy to follow, then you’re more likely to make a strong first impression. The following tips can help.

RELATED TOPIC: 3 reasons why CEOs need to be on LinkedIn

What kind of tone do you want to set?

Your LinkedIn page will say a lot about you and how you choose to run your company. Therefore, it’s important to set the tone of your page (i.e. what do you want your page to say about yourself?). Because visitors will often times read the summary section first, it’s necessary to not only fill this part out, but to also try and be interesting. Remember: you want your business story to draw people in. You may consider adding a personal touch, but also make sure you state who you are and what you envision for your company.

Ryan Holmes, the CEO of Hootsuite, sets a great example of combining both business and personal elements.

RELATED TOPIC: How will LinkedIn’s acquisition of Lynda.com change professionals' favorite network?

How well connected are you?

It’s important to show that you not only have a lot of connections, but the right connections. Because LinkedIn lists how many connections you have and stops publicly counting after 500, you should try to exceed this number. As a CEO, make sure you are connected to key people in your industry: partners, customers, employees, editor and bloggers and your executive team.

Have you added a little color to your profile?

You don’t want your profile to blend in with others—it’s important to make it stand out. You can effectively make your profile more colorful with photographs, slideshows, videos, articles and various other types of media. Make sure you get the most exposure possible from your LinkedIn profile; don’t be afraid to post relative presentations or articles about you and your company.

RELATED TOPIC: 5 leadership tips from Chevron CEO John Watson

Are you a part of the conversation?

You can meet a lot of interesting people and build business relationships via LinkedIn. You can join up to 50 groups and should definitely consider joining at least 20. You want to join groups that your clients or customers are part of, as well as others in your specific industry. Then, once you join group conversations, offer up your opinion and make sure your voice and views are being heard by others in your area of business.

[This article was originally published by our sister brand, Business Review Canada, and can be found here.]

Let's connect!

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA!