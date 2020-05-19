Humber River Hospital launch first clinical analytics App

The system will allow staff within the Humber River Hospital to view patient information and analyse risk in real time

Ontario’s Humber River Hospital (HRH) launched a new clinical analytics application, or ‘tiles’, within the hospital command centre today. The technology is a world first, developed in conjunction with GE Healthcare partners (GHEC) in an effort to inform hospital staff of risk to patients in real-time.

The analytic ‘tiles’ visualize early warning systems, predictive analytics and professional expertise across multiple digital systems to grant an ‘added layer of protection’ for vulnerable patients. The application will display the information on a large-scale monitor in the command centre of the hospital, making staff more aware of risk events and adverse outcomes, and allowing more accurate and efficient intervention should a patients circumstances change during their treatment. The new technology will be supported by experienced nurses within the command centre to support front-line clinical staff.

According to data supplied by the Canadian Patient Safety Institute for Health Information, 1 in 18 hospital stays across Canada result in at least one harmful event. This kind of error cost the hospital an estimated CA$1bn during the fiscal year 2015-16, as well as impacting the recovery of patients.

"This evolution in our technology-rich Command Centre is an essential part of our journey to providing a model of excellence for patient-centered care with a focus on higher reliability healthcare. Humber River Hospital is the first to build such analytics and deploy them alongside clearly defined procedures, with the hospital's Command Centre as a back-stop. We want what's best for our patients and this just enhances our ability to revolutionize that experience and deliver even higher quality care," said Barbara Collins, President and CEO of HRH.

To give an example of the Mother and Baby care tile, the system can flag any elevated risk they may experience and notify relevant caregivers through the HRH command centre. The hospital has been undergoing a digital transformation since 2005 when the hospital was opening a new location in Ontario. HRH launched the first iteration of its command centre two years later, which laid the foundation for the implementation of cutting edge technology whilst improving operational efficiency within the HRH.

"Humber River Hospital is the innovation leader in GE's global ecosystem of NASA-style clinical command centres. Generation 1 of the HRH Command Centre broke new ground. Generation 2 does it again," said Jeff Terry, CEO of Clinical Command Centres for GE Healthcare. "We anticipate next-level results from this work, are committed to HRH's success, and are delighted to innovate with them for years to come.”