Article
Leadership & Strategy

Hydro One suspends late fees during COVID-19 pandemic

By Knackles
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Utility company Hydro One has released a statement declaring that late payment fees will be suspended to help businesses recover from COVID-19 disruption.

Following through with this idea, the company will henceforth return CA$5mn in security deposits to more than 4,000 eligible corporate clients. The freeze on late payments is currently projected to last until early May 2020.

This will be welcome news for businesses experiencing financial trouble, although Hydro One’s residential customers will be unaffected as security deposits have not been required since 2017.

Supporting customers

Hydo One’s customer-centric approach stems from a recognition that its electric utility services are amongst the most valuable to everyday lives of most Canadian citizens.

"We are here to support families and businesses during this unprecedented time," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO.

"Customers are counting on us now more than ever – not only to keep the lights on across the province but to offer support during this difficult time.

"Hydro One will continue to work with industry partners and the province to advocate on behalf of our customers now and into the future."

SEE ALSO:

In addition to suspending late fees and offering security deposit refunds, the company is also offering financial assistance and flexible payment options via its bespoke Pandemic Relief Fund.

Help from above

The authorities of Ontario are also trying their best to bring relief to the region’s citizens, particularly those who have recently become unemployed due to their workplace folding or temporarily closing down.

The Ontario Government announced that it would be released $1.9bn in funds to assist such people, with Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) premiums deferred for a six-month period across the province.

"Our government is working day and night to provide Ontarians with certainty and support during this difficult time,” said Minister Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

“This Relief Package being implemented by the WSIB will help sustain businesses, protect our economy and save jobs.

"By making this change today, we are building upon the substantial financial help we are providing business owners and workers. The top priority is to keep people safe,” he added.

For more information on business topics in Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Canada.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter

Ontariocovid-19Hydro Onelate fees
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI