IBM driving digital transformation in the oil and gas sector

Canada-based integrated oil and gas company - Cenovus Energy - sets ambitions to digitally transform its operations with the help of IBM.

Who is Cenovus Energy?

Canada based, Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil and gas company that began its operations in 2009. The company has assets across Alberta and British Columbia and owns a 50% stake in two refineries in the United States. As it looks to expand its business the company seeks to update its ERP platform, streamlining its processes to increase its efficiency.

How will IBM help Cenovus Energy during its digital transformation?

Signed during the third quarter of 2019, IBM was selected by Cenovus Energy to help drive its digital transformation and operational modernisation. IBM will help Cenovus Energy implement SAP Ariba, SAP Business Planning and Consolidation 11, SAP Fieldglass, SAP BW/4 HANA, and SAP S/4 HANA. The implementations will help to automate, centralise, simplify and standardise the company’s operations, in addition to aiding innovation and integration.

SE ALSO:

Charity Elder, ERP Program Director of Cenovus Energy, shared her insights into how digital transformation and modernisation is going to affect their business strategy. “In working with IBM Services to implement SAP S/4HANA, we are looking forward to leveraging their accelerators and templates to drive alignment to best practices and process standardization, placing us in a better position with business capabilities, operational efficiency, and technology.”

Ross Manning, IBM Vice President, Partner, Canadian Energy Industry also discussed the significance of transformation for the industries. “By leveraging acceleration methods and automated, templatized tools, IBM Services can help Cenovus with their business transformation journey with SAP S/4HANA.”

For more information on business topics in Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Canada.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.