ICCC Gala Encourages Indo-Canada Trade

Written by: Jason Trussell, Senior VP and Regional Manager, iGATE Canada

Over 1000 business leaders gathered at the Annual Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) Gala Saturday night, to honor some of the best and brightest in the Indo-Canadian community. Honorable Joe Oliver, Canada’s Minister for Natural Resources, talked about the importance of continuing the strong bonds between the two countries. Keynote speaker Phaneesh Murthy, CEO of iGATE, offered suggestions on how to reach the 2015 trade targets.

“There is significant opportunity for India and Canada to work together to benefit both countries economically and productively, to meet the combined annual trade target of $15 billion to be reached by 2015, as agreed to in 2009,” said Murthy. “India needs Canada's energy resources and expertise; Canada could benefit from leveraging India as its service hub, particularly in the area of information technology. As a global provider of IT, iGATE is committed to support this effort. Organizations like the ICCC, and events such as this - bringing together visionaries from both countries - is an excellent step along our path to success for this goal.”

The prestigious Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala was held in Toronto June 9. The theme of this year’s event, which celebrated economic and business relations between Canada and India, was ‘Engaging Partners: Implementing Strategies.’

“As an important global information technology firm, iGATE is an important partner for the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, and we are proud to say, an active supporter,” said Satish Thakkar, President of the ICCC. “iGATE is an excellent example of a successful global business that is increasing its involvement with Canada and Canadian businesses.”

iGATE has been engaged in Canada for years, and its involvement and engagement in the country has grown significantly in the past few years. The best practices technology firm has a strong workforce in Canada, serving Canadian clients in Toronto and across the country, including Ontario and Western Canada. iGATE provides both technology and operational support for its Canadian clients across financial services, insurance, telecom and manufacturing.