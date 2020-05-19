Article
IHOP offers frozen food line at Walmart

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
While Americans continue to avoid spending money on pricey restaurants meals and cook more at home for their families, everyone’s favorite breakfast chain, IHOP, is capitalizing on the growing trend and has announced a new line of frozen breakfast offerings. The new IHOP at HOME products include French Toast Stuffed Pastries, Omelet Crispers and Griddle ‘n Sausage Wraps and are available starting today at more than 3,000 Walmart locations.

According to the press release:

IHOP recognized that today’s busy consumers want convenient, quality breakfast items they can prepare quickly and even take with them on their way to work and school. In response, IHOP entered into a licensing agreement to produce and distribute IHOP-inspired retail frozen breakfast items that deliver great tasting, quality and affordable breakfast options unlike anything offered on retail shelves today.

“When our guests don’t have the time to visit an IHOP Restaurant but don’t want to settle for their at home breakfast, IHOP at HOME provides a delicious new option,” said Jean Birch, IHOP president. “IHOP has long been loved for its unique breakfast dishes that can’t be found elsewhere, and IHOP at HOME offers busy, on the go consumers delicious new choices for the most important meal of the day.” 


IHOP gives the following descriptions for their three new products:

Omelet Crispers: featuring scrambled eggs, potatoes and a choice of cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese and sausage or cheddar cheese and bacon in a crispy coating. 

French Toast Stuffed Pastries include golden, fluffy French toast pastries filled with either strawberry, sweet cream cheese, apple and cinnamon or strawberry cream cheese filling. 

The Griddle n’ Sausage Wrap boasts a breakfast sausage covered in buttermilk pancake batter with a hint of maple syrup.   

 

