IMCO appoints new Chief Investment Officer

May 19, 2020
The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) has announced the appointment of Jean Michel as the company's new Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Michel most recently stood as Executive Vice President of Depositors and Total Portfolio at la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, managing the firm's service offerings and relationships.

"Jean is an exceptional leader who brings deep investment experience to IMCO," said Clark said.

"We are building an organization that will provide public funds in Ontario with world class portfolio construction advice, access to a diverse range of public and private investment opportunities as well as high quality risk management and reporting. Jean's extensive background makes him a clear choice to lead our investment division."

Michel will assume his new role beginning 3 July, reporting directly to President and CEO of IMCO Ben Clark in the companies Toronto Office.

Within this position Michel will be responsible for leading IMCO's investment team, designing and overseeing global investment activities and pursuing strategic partnerships.

