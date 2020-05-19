[Infographic] 15 Dream Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed

Dream jobs are seldom gotten on purpose. Usually, life takes us under its volatile wing, throws us into circumstances and situations we never imagined we’d be in—and one day—we’re working at something off the beaten path that we really enjoy.

Instead of ending up in a dream working situation by accident, what if you could chart your way towards it; say, make a 5-year plan to attain it?

Another thing about dream jobs is that our imagination about them is curtailed by our own limited experiences. Usually, we have one dream job we can think of for ourselves, maybe two. These dream jobs are always associated to some passion we have; for example, concert pianist, astronaut or painter. These three occupations, by the way, are on the higher end in terms of difficulty to achieve. What if you could begin preparing for a well-paying dream job that is actually within your reach even if you’re not just starting out in life?

In the following infographic created by savoo.co.uk, we take a look at 15 jobs that pay well and that we have probably never heard of or thought about; for example, how would you like to be a sommelier? What in the world is a sommelier? That’s what I asked myself when I first read through this infographic and found the occupation.

In addition to naming an occupation, this infographic goes the extra mile and informs you about what the occupation is about (what does a sommelier do?), how much you can earn at it, and more importantly, what qualifications you need to land that dream job.