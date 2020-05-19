Article
Leadership & Strategy

[Infographic] 15 Dream Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed

By Tomas H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Dream jobs are seldom gotten on purpose. Usually, life takes us under its volatile wing, throws us into circumstances and situations we never imagined we’d be in—and one day—we’re working at something off the beaten path that we really enjoy.

Instead of ending up in a dream working situation by accident, what if you could chart your way towards it; say, make a 5-year plan to attain it?

Another thing about dream jobs is that our imagination about them is curtailed by our own limited experiences. Usually, we have one dream job we can think of for ourselves, maybe two. These dream jobs are always associated to some passion we have; for example, concert pianist, astronaut or painter. These three occupations, by the way, are on the higher end in terms of difficulty to achieve. What if you could begin preparing for a well-paying dream job that is actually within your reach even if you’re not just starting out in life?

In the following infographic created by savoo.co.uk, we take a look at 15 jobs that pay well and that we have probably never heard of or thought about; for example, how would you like to be a sommelier? What in the world is a sommelier? That’s what I asked myself when I first read through this infographic and found the occupation.

In addition to naming an occupation, this infographic goes the extra mile and informs you about what the occupation is about (what does a sommelier do?), how much you can earn at it, and more importantly, what qualifications you need to land that dream job.

Jobs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI