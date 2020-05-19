Article
[Infographic] Are you making the most of your employee exit interviews?

By Sudarshan Sitaula
May 19, 2020
Most businesses conduct exit interviews with employees on their way out, but what they take away from the procedure varies. It can be easy to dismiss it as a polite formality—but with the right attitude, it can be an opportunity to learn from valued former employees and keep the business on a constant path toward improvement.

Staffing firm OfficeTeam recently released an infographic based on data gathered from more than 200 Canadian human resources managers, addressing topics like how often they act on information gained at exit interviews and what actions those interviews may prompt them to take. According to the firm’s research, many HR managers are not yet realizing the full potential of the exit interview.

"While losing a high-performing employee can hurt a team or business, companies must recognize the opportunity it offers to gain valuable insight into improving their organizational structure or culture," said Koula Vasilopoulos, a district president for OfficeTeam, in a statement releasing the study. "Departing workers can offer firsthand feedback that current staff may not be as willing to share which can help companies deal directly with issues and may mitigate further turnover down the road."

Vasilopoulos advises HR managers to keep exit interviews brief, avoid getting defensive, make sure the right topics are covered—including both likes and dislikes as well as recommendations for improvement—and most of all pay attention to patterns and common topics arising in feedback from multiple employees. Feedback is valuable, and could be the key to taking your company further.

Check out the full infographic: 

