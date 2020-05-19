Article
[INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how to make your business website mobile friendly

By Cutter Slagle
May 19, 2020
Our sister brand Business Review Canada (with the help of webile.co.uk), recently produced a very helpful articled that detailed the importance of having a business website that is mobile friendly. After all, your website is going to be where people go to learn more about your company and what you have to offer. As more individuals will most likely visit your site via smartphone, it’s imperative to make sure that the site is compatible.

Due to the fact that almost everyone has a smartphone and uses the device to surf the Internet, you need to make sure that you not only have a business website, but that the site can be completely accessed using this tool.

It’s important to accommodate those who visit your site, not annoy them. If a potential client tries to access your page via a cell phone, but the site isn’t responsive because it’s not mobile friendly, what do you think the chances will be that this person will buy something? The customer will most likely find another store or company.

Technology is important and continues to grow—you must stay updated with it. These 10 tips can help you ensure that your mobile site is appropriate and useful for clients. After all, if your site is user-friendly and easy to access, you will most likely attract more of a following.

It doesn’t matter where your business happens to be located—the following tips can prove to be quite helpful. Make your business website fun, helpful and most importantly, mobile friendly. 

