[INFOGRAPHIC] What does your logo say about your business?

Logos have a way of growing on you. Our minds get used to them the way a child’s arms do to a soft, plump, warm teddy bear. Its logo’s power why they have become a staple of a business’s packaging. No business, large or small, worth its salt goes on without a logo. A great logo can act like a kingmaker, catapulting a business to the stage of success.

Logos can become iconic. Many of them are, for example, those representing Starbucks, Nike, McDonald’s, Volkswagen and so forth. They’re all different, too. Some have text, others are pure image. Some are one color, others—Google, a prime example—have a few of them. Then there’s the variety of fonts used for them.

Today’s infographic does more than just ramble on about already established logos—though it does plenty of that. Most importantly, this graphic can work like a step-by-step for how to get started on, or redesign, your own company’s logo.

The first thing that needs to be determined is color. When you think about what you want your company to represent, fundamentally, what comes to your mind? Is it strength and nature? Then think about brown. Is it high energy and passion? Think red. Is it friendliness? Think orange. This infographic offers a key to the most popular logo colors and their connotations.

Next order of business is font. Serif, or sans serif? Esprit or Gotham? Going for a contemporary feel? Then consider Arial. Do you want to convey convention? Then mull on Baskerville. Maybe you are opening a chic boutique? Then you should definitely consider Coventry Garden font. Perhaps you’re opening a high end art gallery. Mission Script font portrays artistic sensibility.

Related Story: Yahoo's Logo Makeover

Related Story: American Airlines Debuts New Logo and Look

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter!

Read our latest edition - Business Review USA