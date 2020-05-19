[INFOGRAPHIC] What’s the largest company by revenue in your state?

The United States is a large and sprawling expanse, with each individual state home to hundreds of thriving businesses. But which of those businesses are coming out on top? That varies from year to year, but Broadview Networks VoIP Blog’s infographic map details the top businesses in each state through 2015.

The map is based on information taken from Hoover’s, a Dun & Bradstreet Company, searching its database for the companies with the largest revenues over the last fiscal year. As the blog states, isolating the data of the last year alone can reveal some surprising results:

“At first glance, you may ask, ‘Where are Apple and Microsoft?’ Yes, these are huge companies but this map is specifically looking at total revenue from the last fiscal year,” the blog states. “If we look at California with Apple vs. Chevron, there is a large discrepancy between market value and total revenues. Apple’s market value as of March 31, 2015 was $724 billion while Chevron’s was only (and we use “only” lightly) $197 billion. In terms of revenue, Chevron comes out on top with $203 billion in the last fiscal year while Apple had revenues of $182 billion.”

So who made the list in your state? Check out the full map or read the list here with comparisons to the year before.