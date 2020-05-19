Article
Leadership & Strategy

Information Technology Association of Canada announces finalists for 2017 Ingenious Awards

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Canada’s national ICT business association, the Information Technology Association of Canada, has announced the finalists for the Ingenious Awards Program, an initiative that celebrates the performance and innovation of technology.

Past winners have included the University Health Network, Health Canada’s First Nations and Inuit Health Branch and the Panorama Immunisation System.

“ITAC is proud to partner with the CIO Association of Canada on the Ingenious Awards Program to handle the first level of judging to narrow down nominations by looking for clear demonstrations of measurable achievement and innovation related to the use of information and communications technology to address opportunities and challenges,” noted Robert Watson, President and CEO of ITAC. 

See also:

“Leveraging digital technologies lays the foundation for much of the success we are seeing across all sectors and Canadians much celebrate these innovations.”

The competition will be judged by a panel made up of senior Chief Information Officers and Chief Executive Officers from the CIO Association of Canada.

The finalists have been announced across a number of categories, including the large private sector, large public sector, medium private sector, small private sector and SME/non-profit sector.

SOTI Inc., City of Toronto: Vehicle for Hire, Cadillac Fairview and PCL are amongst those nominated for the awards.

