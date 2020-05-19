Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves the company

Multinational Silicon Valley-headquartered technology firm Intel has announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich has left the company following investigations into his personal relations with a fellow employee.

As a result, Intel has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as Interim CEO whilst the company conducts a thorough internal and external search for a long-term replacement to Krzanich.

“The board believes strongly in Intel’s strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan’s ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO,” said Intel Chairman Andy Bryant.

“Bob has been instrumental to the development and execution of Intel’s strategy, and we know the company will continue to smoothly execute. We appreciate Brian’s many contributions to Intel.”

Swan will be tasked with overseeing Intel’s entire operations in collaboration with the Intel leadership team whilst he remains as interim CEO.

As CFO for Intel, Swan has led the finance, IT and corporate strategy organisations within the company, whilst also having worked as the CFO of Ebay for a period of nine years and CFO of Electronic Data Systems Corp previous to this.

“Intel’s transformation to a data-centric company is well under way and our team is producing great products, excellent growth and outstanding financial results,” Swan said. “I look forward to Intel continuing to win in the marketplace.”