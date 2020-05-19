Introducing Our SEO Expert Justin McGill

We want to extend a warm welcome to our new SEO expert, Justin McGill

Justin is the founder and President of SEORCHERS – a web marketing firm specializing in organic search engine optimization (SEO) with a focus on converting visitors into customers.

In the late 90′s, Justin developed a deep fascination with web design and began to involve himself in, what is today known as, search engine optimization. With hobby-like beginnings (and obsession), he began to blaze a path for himself in SEO consultation.

By early 2008, Justin had accumulated an impressive wealth of technical knowledge, lifting him to “expert” status, but he wanted to put his business acumen to the test. The result was the founding of a full service digital marketing company. Today, SEORCHERS – is a tremendously successful and rapidly growing powerhouse in the online marketing arena!

Outside of his entrepreneurial endeavors and fatherhood responsibilities to his seven-year-old son, Justin is an Arizona Cardinals fanatic and thoroughly enjoys his season tickets. His office is completely decked out with the all the Cardinals banners and pictures that will fit within the walls. In addition to his love of sports, he is also an avid poker player. He made a run to the final table in 2012 during the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and finished 6th, which netted him a hefty payday. He enjoys the psychological aspect of the game and looks forward to participating in the WSOP every summer in Las Vegas.

We look forward to tapping into his knowledge of SEO and marketing.