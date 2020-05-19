IPS Ceramics sets up US subsidiary

Refractories and technical ceramics expert, IPS Ceramics, has announced the formation of a US subsidiary – IPS Ceramics USA Ltd. The new company is headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina and will be led by VP Mike Jackson.

Jackson has spent several decades in the ceramic industry, having been based both in the UK and the USA. He had many years of technical sales experience with Dyson Thermal Ceramics and more recently has been running US sales of ceramic and ceramic-related portfolios.

“I’m very much looking forward to the challenge of leading the operations of IPS Ceramics USA,” he said. “The company has so much to offer in terms of refractories and technical ceramics and it has the deep levels of experience and technical ability which I know will be appreciated by the advanced manufacturing sector here in North America.”

IPS has always had strong trading links with the US, and counts some major American manufacturers as valued customers. This includes buyers of both corierite kiln furniture - especially in the sanitaryware and tableware sectors - and of technical ceramics. This dedicated office will enable the company to improve its service to customers across the US, as well as encouraging strategic growth in the NAFTA region and South American markets.

IPS Sales Director Phil Green commented: “Mike brings with him an in-depth knowledge and experience, not only of the traditional and technical sides of the ceramic industry, but also of the different aspects of the whole US market. We announced this historic move last week during our participation in Ceramics Expo in Cleveland, and the news was very well received.”

“We are all very excited and proud about the establishment of IPS Ceramics USA Ltd,” said Sukhjinder Singh, president of the newly incorporated company, and managing director of IPS Ceramics in the UK. “We have created strong links with customers right across North America but investing in a permanent base for IPS in the USA was the next logical step in our quest to significantly expand our business there – as well as providing for even closer customer/supplier relationships.”

