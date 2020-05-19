Article
Leadership & Strategy

ITIF urges Trump to force China to live up to WTO commitments

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

America’s leading science and tech policy think tank, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation – or ITIF – has released a statement regarding Sunday’s 15th anniversary of China joining the World Trade Organization. ITIF claims that China is still not living up to its WTO commitments, and urges President-elect Donald Trump to force the issue.

The statement, from ITIF President Robert D. Atkinson, is as follows:

“Trade with China has been one step forward, two steps back for 15 years. Each time China claims to move toward opening up trade, it turns around and introduces another new mercantilist trade barrier to counteract it. The WTO enforcement system has been ineffective at stopping it. In 2001, the pundits were nearly unanimous in saying that joining the WTO could change China as it bought into the same rules of the game for market-based trade that everyone else plays by.

“Now we know that what China really bought from Geneva was a ‘get out of jail free’ card. President-elect Trump’s pledge to get tougher on China’s mercantilism should be a top priority in January to turn China’s false promises into real ones.”

To learn more, read ITIF’s September 2015 report False Promises: The Yawning Gap Between China’s WTO Commitments and Practices.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the December issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Donald TrumpChinaInformation Technology and Innovation FoundationITIF
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI