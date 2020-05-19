Article
J. Crew hires former Starbucks Executive as new President

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Leading US fashion retailer J. Crew has revealed that Adam Brotman, the former Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Starbucks will be joining the firm as its new President and Chief Experience Officer.

Brotman was responsible for the launch of Starbucks’ mobile order and pay smartphone feature during his time as CDO, an asset that now accounts for approximately 11% of the company’s total transactions within its stores.

More recently, Brotman stood as the company’s Executive Vice President of Global Retail Operations and Partner Digital Engagement. Brotman will report to J. Crew CEO Jim Brett in his newly created position.

“Adam’s experience with global field operations and cutting-edge consumer-facing digital platforms makes him an invaluable partner in shaping and driving J. Crew Group’s strategic initiatives to the next level,” said Brett.

“Adam will help us establish customer relationships that leverage all our channels, helping us to serve them in ways that are more meaningful and relevant to how they shop and live.”

Despite J. Crew’s transformation initiative having seen the firm cut costs and boost margins, the company has continued to see its sales decline – a key issue that Brotman will be tasked with correcting.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with Jim and the team on taking what is already an iconic brand and helping to build world-class customer experiences across every touch point, whether technology or digital platforms, in-store, or at the intersection of both,” he said.

