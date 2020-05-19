Article
Leadership & Strategy

Jam Group bought by Irish DCC Technology

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Jam Group, a Canadian market leader in sales, marketing, and services pertaining to professional audio, musical instruments, and consumer electronics, has been bought by Dublin-based DCC Technology
 
The acquisition, worth around US$170mn, is DCC’s second in North America following its purchase of Stampede, a global leader in ProAV distribution, in July.
 
“The acquisition of Jam significantly strengthens DCC Technology’s position in the North American market”, said Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC.
 
“DCC Technology now has approximately US$600 million in revenue in North America with a strong, service-led, specialist focus on professional audio and visual, musical instruments and consumer electronics”.
 
He added:
 
“The growing and fragmented nature of these markets will provide DCC Technology with further opportunities for development in the coming years”.
 
Jam Group, made up of Jam Industries and Jam International, generated US$323mn in the year ending 30 April 2018 and employs around 570 people.
 
See more:
 
 
Its management team will remain in place following DCC’s acquisition, with the new owner noting it is “experienced and proven”.
 
DCC is seeking to expand its influence around the world and broaden its product range.
 
Regarding the acquisition itself, the firm’s statement added:
 
“Importantly, the very strong service capability of Jam is consistent with DCC Technology’s increasing focus on positioning itself as a specialist service partner for customers and suppliers, providing extensive brand reach, market access and simplifying the complex supply chain of its chosen sectors”.
Mergers and acquisitionsJam GroupDCC TechnologyJam Industries
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI