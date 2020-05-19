Job losses at top Canada meat processor Olymel

Olymel, one of Canada’s largest pork processors has cut 340 jobs after ending deboning work at its Quebec factory.

The 25-year-old said that ham deboning operations were no longer needed at its Saint-Hyacinthe plant. It believes the process will be more efficient in other abattoirs and butchery sites.

President and CEO of Olymel Réjean Nadeau admitted regret but maintained that the decision was “necessary” to ensure continued profitability.

“This solution was deemed necessary after a thorough analysis of processing costs with a view to making all our operations more efficient,” said Nadeau.

“I have requested that everything be done to facilitate the transition for employees assigned to another position, or their relocation to another Olymel facility. I would like to express our gratitude to them for the years they have spent with the company. This is a difficult decision, but a necessary one if we are to achieve the conditions of efficiency and profitability that will enable us to maintain the bulk of other jobs across all our operations, and create new ones.”

Olymel will create a relocation committee to help those who have lost their jobs find work in other Olymel factories within a 70km radius of the Saint -Hyacinthe factory. Operations for lard production will continue at the plant, which will save 70 jobs.



Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

SOURCE: [Global Meat News]