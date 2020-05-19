July Edition: The Business Review USA

The July edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

This month we were lucky enough to sit down with Jeff Barrett, CEO of Status Creative and one of Forbes Top 50 Social Media Influencers, to talk to him about corporate branding. With over 95k twitter followers, Barrett holds a weekly twitter chat called #BareItAll that captures the attention of thousands of people and sparks engagement all over the world. Barrett has cornered the market in branding and has an extremely entertaining perspective on branding paired with a few jokes.

Read more in this issue:

The automotive mogul Telsa Motors makes an appearance in this issue as Michael Witham explains how this startup company quickly drove up the automobile industry ladder. Tina Samuels touches on human capital and the importance of retaining valuable employees. Andrey Dmitriev talks about cloud computing and Kirti Dwivedi breaks down the Top 10 Business Schools in North America.

Until next month…

Emily Couch