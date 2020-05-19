July's Business Review USA & Canada now live

Article
May 19, 2020
The July 2016 edition of Business Review USA & Canada is now live!

Heading up the running order this month is a guest piece by Thalmic Labs CEO Stephen Lake, who explains the ways in which we should be thinking about computers in the 21st century.

Also featured is a Q&A with the US Green Building Council, and our list is the top ten female Canadian entrepreneurs.

Our company profiles consist of data centre construction company CyrusOne, theme park construction business Dynamic Attractions, and two other building corporations: Martin Harris Construction, and Ghilotti Construction Company Inc. Also included is a re-run of last month’s insightful PAML piece.

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

