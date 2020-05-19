Article
Leadership & Strategy

July's issue of Business Review USA & Canada is LIVE

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Featuring CyrusOne, Dynamic Attractions, Martin Harris Construction, and Ghilotti Construction Company - not to mention a piece from Thalmic Labs CEO Stephen Lake, a Q&A with US Green Building Council, and a list of our top ten female Canadian entrepreneurs - this issue is packed with insightful articles profiling some of the world's most innovative businesses. 

Click HERE to read the magazine. 

Business Review USACyrusOneThalmic LabsDynamic Attractions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI