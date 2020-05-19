Article
The June Edition of The Business Review USA Is Live!

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
June Edition 

This month we take a look at one of the world’s largest companies and its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. Over the past decade The Walt Disney Company has set the bar extremely high. From “Imagineering” to the VoluntEARS program, Disney has engaged communities across the world to volunteer in their local communities and be friendlier to the environment encouraging over one million Disney lovers to volunteer their time.

We also break down Google’s new Universal Analytics Software program, social customer service and financial procurement strategies.

Read more from this issue:

Last month we bid a sad farewell to Editor Kristen Craik. As the new Editor of The Business Review North America, I could not be more thrilled to a part of this amazing team of writers and designers. I have read hundreds of ‘Letters From The Editor’ but never could have imagined that I would be writing one. I am seeing my dream realized and I hope I continue to provide you with the same level of engaging content you desire.

Until next month…

Emily Couch

