Article
Leadership & Strategy

Just 33% of Canadian business directors expect the economy to improve within five years

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Having surveyed a number of business leaders across Canada, a new report from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) has revealed that just 33% of respondents are expecting the economy to improve within the next two-to-five years.

The latest report shows a decline in confidence compared to 2017, with the 33% representing a significant fall compared to more than half (52%) of those questioned last year having expressed such optimism.

See also:

Uncertainty surrounding international relations is likely to be playing a factor in the increasing economic uncertainty, with Canadian embroiled in both the NAFTA negotiations and disputes surrounding the US aluminum and steel tariffs.

According to the ICD, the number of those who are worried about the political stability of Canada rose in the latest survey, with 34% now of the belief that the situation will worsen within the next five years – up from the 25% recorded 12 months ago.

Comparatively, just 8% of respondents expected the political situation to either improve at all over the same time period.

Meanwhile, 41% of respondents had a negative outlook on the recently implemented minimum wage hikes compared to 6% of those viewing this as a positive change – an issue that has been subject of significant controversy across the country in recent months.

ReportNAFTA
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI