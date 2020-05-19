JUST-EAT.ca Android app available for anywhere, anytime ordering

The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Canada’s largest and fastest-growing online food ordering service, officially launches the Android edition of its thriving mobile app today. Now owners of Samsung, HTC, LG, Motorola, Sony, Asus, and other mobile devices can order takeout such as Chinese, Pizza, Sushi and many more on-the-go via the Google-engineered platform. The app provides an improved user experience, with simple, faster, and more functional ordering. Without having to repeat any financial or delivery information, users can order lunch at the office, dinner from the gym, or late night snacks from the bar.

The Apple iOS version of the app was introduced in August of this year and has thus far proved wildly successful with over 15,000 downloads to date. As the nation’s largest and only coast-to-coast online food ordering and takeout service, the brand services more than 160 cities and towns through its partnerships with 3500 restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to expand our mobile first strategy with the launch of our Android app, ensuring convenience for an even larger group of users,” explains JUST-EAT.ca Managing Director, Todd Masse. “With this rounded out offering, we’re anticipating the portion of sales from mobile devices to rise to nearly 45% of all business. Our mobile first consumer strategy is carried across all of our marketing channels in order to help provide focus to our corporate mission statement to empower consumer to love their deliver experience”

Key App Features:

Postal Code Search: a geo-targeted selection of restaurants available to a user in their vicinity.

Restaurant List: a sortable list of dining establishments and their corresponding current status – open, closed or offline. This can be arranged by best match, alphabetically, rating or filtered by cuisine.

Restaurant Information: establishment rating, user reviews, postal code, offers &/or discounts, menu, menu categories, and more are displayed.

Basket: users can review and modify the contents selected for purchase and add a tip for the delivery driver. There are also additional suggestions and offers such as 'buy more to save money' or 'more needed for minimum'.

Check Out: log-in or register as a new user, enter delivery information and payment method (cash and 100% completely secure transactions, including credit, debit, etc.).

Order Status: the source for order information, including a button to call the restaurant and a help button for JUST EAT Canada customer support.

Why order with JUST-EAT.CA?