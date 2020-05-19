Kaplan University Expands Its Online Courses in Canada

Kaplan University, an online US based accredited higher education provider, announced today its plans of expansion into the Canadian marketplace.

What’s propelling this move? Kaplan University says it’s because of the increasing need for online learning throughout Canada, especially in remote and rural areas.

“Kaplan’s objective is to meet the growing demand for online education among Canadian students by offering a flexible learning platform for those looking for online higher education and professional development programs,” said Tere Traub, director of international marketing for Kaplan University.

Research from Statistics Canada has shown that more and more Canadians are choosing online learning as an alternative to traditional on-campus education. Specifically, 26 per cent of adult Canadians, approximately 6.4 million people, use the Internet for educational purposes, training and school work. Additionally, 4.2 million people—66 per cent of the survey, say they went online to do research for school assignments. Finally, 26 per cent use the Internet for distance education, self directed learning or correspondence courses.

Kaplan University offers a variety of online courses that can be affiliated with associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, law education, criminal justice, nursing and more. Kaplan University also provides students assistance services that include online tutoring, one-on-one academic advising and web based career planning.

Canadian students will also be able to take advantage of Kaplan’s universal degree plans—offered with a larger open elective pool that allows for more transfer and experiential learning credits to save students time and money.