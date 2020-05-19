Article
KEYper Systems purchased by Assa Abloy

May 19, 2020
Stockholm-headquartered lock and security solutions company Assa Abloy announced this week plans to acquire KEYper Systems, an electronic and mechanical key management systems firm located in Harrisburg, North Carolina. KEYper Systems, which specialises in providing products and services to the automotive construction industry.

"I am very pleased to welcome KEYper Systems into the ASSA ABLOY Group. The acquisition of KEYper Systems enhances our global product offering in this area and will provide synergy opportunities in North America and other markets," said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of Assa Abloy.

Christophe Sut, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Assa Aboy Global Solutions said: "KEYper Systems will complement our products within intelligent key and asset management solutions offered by Traka, which is part of the business unit Assa Aboy Global Solutions (previously Hospitality) as of 1 January 2019. The acquisition will also strengthen our position and installed based in the US as well as provide an attractive opportunity to accelerate our global growth.”

Assa Abloy was founded in 1994 and currently operates as an international group with over 47,500 employees. In 2018, the company reported a net revenue of US$9.4bn, according to Forbes Magazine, and was ranked 78th on 2018’s list of most-innovative companies. In 2018, the company achieved profits equal to $1bn, representing an all-time high point.

