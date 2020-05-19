Article
Leadership & Strategy

Kinder Morgan hires TD Securities as it eyes sale of Canadian assets

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Following its sale of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, Kinder Morgan has hired investment bank TD Securities to advise on the potential sale of its remaining Canadian assets
 
The Canadian government recently acquired the Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, for CA$4.5bn following its approval reversal at the Court of Appeal.
 
Kinder Morgan’s remaining assets in Canada, including a network of crude storage and rail terminals, were reportedly to be used in support of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
 
While Kinder Morgan’s CEO, Steve Kean, said that these assets could stand on their own, he added at the time that the company would nonetheless evaluate its options.
 
The sale of its Canadian business could be worth as much as $2.4bn, according to Reuters.
 
See more:
 
 
Environmental groups and First Nation groups have levied significant resistance against oil projects in Canada, and acquiring approval for new projects has become extremely difficult.
 
Reuters noted that this “makes established pipelines highly prized assets”, suggesting that cashing-in now could be a wise decision for Kinder Morgan.
 
That being said, Reuters added that “Kinder Morgan would likely keep the assets if it does not get a good price as they generate solid cash flows”.
 
 
Kinder MorganKinder Morgan CanadaTrans Mountainoil project
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI