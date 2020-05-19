Kindle Fire Available In Canada

The May edition of The Business Review North America is now live!

The 7-inch Kindle Fire starts at $214 and the 9-inch version of the e-reader starts $284. Amazon.com is taking preorders as of May 23, and the Kindle will be shipped on June 13.

“The Kindle Fire features a high-definition display with a polarizing filter and anti-glare technology, as well as Dolby audio and dual-driver stereo speakers. It’s powered by a 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor and includes free unlimited could storage for all Amazon content,” according to Techvibes.com

The Kindle Fire is a popular choice for book enthusiast. Among the ease of use, users can download their favorite books in a flash that bypasses the traditional bookstore and waiting in a line to purchase your favorite titles. Books tend to be a tad cheaper on the popular e-reader, which is another popular component for those who purchase a lot of books.

With over 23 million movies, TV shows, songs, magazine, book, audiobooks, and popular apps and games such as Facebook, Netflix, Twitter, HBO GO, Pandora, and Angry Birds Space – users are promised freedom from boredom.

There is integrated support for Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo!, and Exchange calendar, contacts, and email support.

The Kindle Fire also featur Prime Instant Video – unlimited streaming of thousands of popular movies and TV shows, and Prime Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, where Kindle owners can choose from more than 270,000 books to borrow for free with no due dates.