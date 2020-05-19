Article
Leadership & Strategy

Kindle Fire Available In Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The May edition of The Business Review North America is now live!

The 7-inch Kindle Fire starts at $214 and the 9-inch version of the e-reader starts $284. Amazon.com is taking preorders as of May 23, and the Kindle will be shipped on June 13.

“The Kindle Fire features a high-definition display with a polarizing filter and anti-glare technology, as well as Dolby audio and dual-driver stereo speakers. It’s powered by a 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor and includes free unlimited could storage for all Amazon content,” according to Techvibes.com

The Kindle Fire is a popular choice for book enthusiast. Among the ease of use, users can download their favorite books in a flash that bypasses the traditional bookstore and waiting in a line to purchase your favorite titles. Books tend to be a tad cheaper on the popular e-reader, which is another popular component for those who purchase a lot of books.

Read related content:

With over 23 million movies, TV shows, songs, magazine, book, audiobooks, and popular apps and games such as Facebook, Netflix, Twitter, HBO GO, Pandora, and Angry Birds Space – users are promised freedom from boredom.

There is integrated support for Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo!, and Exchange calendar, contacts, and email support.

The Kindle Fire also featur Prime Instant Video – unlimited streaming of thousands of popular movies and TV shows, and Prime Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, where Kindle owners can choose from more than 270,000 books to borrow for free with no due dates. 

Amazon CanadaeReadersCEO giftsKindle Fire
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI