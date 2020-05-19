Now in its seventh consecutive year of growth, KNOWSHOW, Canada’s premier lifestyle tradeshow, is showing no signs of slowing down. Season after season, Canada’s top retailers and the best international brands are turning to the tradeshow for their sales season needs.

Taking place bi-annually at the Vancouver Convention Centre, KNOWSHOW has created a central place where retailers, sales reps, and wholesalers can meet and view the newest products available. The tradeshow’s business-to-business (B2B) platform has proven to encourage retail sales and apparel industry growth throughout Canada.

Established in 2006, KNOWSHOW continues to steadily grow both in size and success. It currently hosts approximately 300 industry-leading brands and over 2000 members from the retail community in its three day span, making it a mandatory stop during the buying seasons each year. The indisputable growth of KNOWSHOW can best be seen in the square footage alone – rising from 15,000 sq. ft in 2006 to 58,000 sq. ft. of workable floor space in 2011.

In addition, the Vancouver location of the tradeshow each season undoubtedly promotes tourism and exploration of the city. By partnering with various food and beverage, hospitality, nightlife and shopping businesses within the city, the trade show provides an engaging experience for out of town guests, while supporting other local markets.

By facilitating this incredible reach for exhibitors, attendees and media, KNOWSHOW only strengthens the Canadian retail and apparel industries.

“With the ever tightening booking windows & the vast territories Canadian reps have to cover, I don't know how we would pull it off without the KNOWSHOW.” says John Rainnie, General Manager of QUIKSILVER Canada. “The 6 days we spend at the KnowShow are, no doubt, the most productive days of the year. Where else can you find all the brands in an engaging, functional facility, on the waterfront? The atmosphere is ideal for conducting business while catching up with our customers.”

With that in mind, this year’s KNOWSHOW is happy to introduce their question mark- less new branding. After seven years in business, the KNOWSHOW identity is now stronger than ever in the Canadian apparel industry and there is no longer a question as to what the show is all about.

Get to know the show this August 9-11, 2012, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

KNOWSHOW Fall 12 Recap from KNOWSHOW on Vimeo.